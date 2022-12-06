NFL Coach Roasts Baker Mayfield With Savage Assessment

Baker Mayfield might not be held in the highest regard among NFL coaches.

Mayfield is expected to possibly be claimed off waivers at some point Tuesday after being waived by the Panthers, and while it’s not clear what his future holds for him, one coach summed up the QB’s status in the league in brutally blunt fashion.

An unnamed NFL head coach told Michael Silver,”This is gonna be his third team. The team that drafted him gave up. The team that traded for him gave up. I think that tells you everything you need to know.”

That’s about as brutal and blunt as it gets when it comes to Mayfield’s career trajectory in the NFL. He entered as the first overall pick in 2018, and after showing some flashes, his career has really gone off the rails.

He hoped a trade to Carolina would be a fresh start, but instead, he’s looking for a new home before playing a full season with the Panthers.

On the season, Mayfield has 1,313 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Panthers went 1-6 in games he took snaps in. The team only scored at least 20 points in three of those seven matchups. The offense was a disaster with Mayfield under center.

The fact he’s on his third team in his short NFL career does kind of tell you he’s spiraling in the wrong direction. Teams cling to even marginal QBs. If you can walk and chew gum, you can stick around as a QB in the NFL.

However, Mayfield was ultimately yanked in favor of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold. Now, he’s on the hunt for a new team.

If the unnamed coach’s assessment is how a lot of other teams feel, he might struggle to get back on the field.