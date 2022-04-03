Coincidence? Baker Mayfield Appearing On Same Pod That Johnny Manziel Has

While Baker Mayfield hasn’t yet talked publicly about his situation with the Cleveland Browns, he is set to appear on the Ya Never Know podcast that could air as early as next week.

The podcast may sound familiar, as it’s the same one former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared on in 2020.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield will be appearing on the “Ya Never Know: You know what I mean?” Podcast. It’ll be his first appearance since requesting a trade. Same podcast former Browns QB Johnny Manziel appeared on. Release date is TBA. pic.twitter.com/XybcDAI7ph — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 1, 2022

The podcast’s website states that “it’s a podcast hosted by Mike. It’s about athletes, entrepreneurs, artists, and the adversity they have overcome to turn their dreams into reality.’’

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that it is likely that Mayfield — who went off social media in January until he resurfaced March 15 — will open up about his season and where things stand with the Browns. He’s under contract next season for a fully guaranteed $18.86 million but has requested a trade.

Not everyone thinks his appearance on the podcast was a good idea, though.

Hot take: Baker Mayfield following in Hue Jackson's footsteps to talk about Cleveland through the media is a poor decision. pic.twitter.com/vBKLqAhh39 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 1, 2022

For now, we’ll wait and see until the episode actually airs.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.