Sleepless In Seattle? Nah, Just Not Interested, as Seahawks Don’t Want Baker, Either

Finding the perfect suitor for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has been a difficult assignment for the Cleveland Browns.

After the Browns acquired former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland.

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for Mayfield.

However, a new report weakens the prospect of said trade after Seattle’s interest has reportedly waned.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Seahawks have been described as “not overly eager” to strike a deal with Cleveland. The Browns are asking for a first-round pick to be included in any bid for Mayfield.

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers have been rumored to bear interest in Mayfield.

Indianapolis was once seen as the frontrunner to land Mayfield until they opted to trade for 36-year-old Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

Mayfield will be owed $18.9 million in 2022 due to the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Dealing with a void at quarterback after trading longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Seattle remains on the move to land a win-now starter at QB and lead the Seahawks offense in the uber-competitive NFC West.

Drew Locke, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason currently fill Seattle’s QB depth chart.

