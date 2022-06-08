Baker Mayfield Excused From Browns Minicamp

As expected, current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been excused from next week’s mandatory team minicamp.

There had been some far-fetched thinking that Mayfield would show for the mandatory camp for two reasons: to avoid being fined by the team and potentially serve as the Browns’ starter again, if and when Deshaun Watson is suspended.

Instead, Mayfield will stay away from Cleveland. The Browns will conduct minicamp with a trio of quarterbacks that includes Watson and backups Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. All three signal callers are entering their first season with the Browns.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp, the two sides decide. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2022

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered some clarification on the situation, tweeting: “The Browns and Baker Mayfield’s agent had discussed options in recent days and being excused was considered the most likely scenario throughout those talks. Mayfield can stay away from the team without being subject to fines.”

Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is slated to earn $18.86 million, all of which is guaranteed.

As OutKick’s Sam Amico previously detailed, the Browns have no interest in keeping Mayfield around, nor do they want take on any significant portion of his salary.

Cleveland will instead roll with Deshaun Watson, whom they guaranteed $230 million, and hope for a happy ending.

The Browns mandatory camp is slated for June 14th – 16th.

