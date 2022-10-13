Cleveland News Site Brutally Roasts Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield just can’t stop taking losses these days.

The Panthers QB is currently out with an ankle injury, and Carolina has crawled and stumbled to a 1-4 record through five games. You’d think that’d be bad enough, but Mayfield can’t even stop taking hits even when it’s not game day.

The latest one comes from Cleveland.com. The publication from the home of Mayfield’s old team ranked the Oklahoma Heisman winner dead last in its QB power rankings for starting NFL passers released Thursday morning.

Cleveland.com ranks Baker Mayfield last among starting QBs in its power rankings. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

“Mayfield’s fall since the end of the 2020 season has been a shocking one to say the least. It’s also fair to say that the Panthers probably didn’t expect the trade for Mayfield to work out as poorly as it has,” the publication wrote about the former face of the city.

To make the situation even worse, the headline reads, “NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 5: Baker Mayfield hits rock bottom.”

Just a brutal shot at the former starting quarterback of the Browns.

Baker Mayfield is struggling with an ankle injury. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is off to a brutal start in 2022.

As fans know, the split between Cleveland and Mayfield wasn’t pretty, and apparently one of the largest publications in the region decided to throw a little salt on the wounds for Mayfield.

Having said that, there’s plenty of justification for Mayfield getting roasted. Through five games, he’s thrown for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also only completed 54.9% of his passes.

Mayfield currently has the lowest completion percentage and QBR of his career by substantial margins.

Baker Mayfield ranked dead last in Cleveland.com’s QB power rankings. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where will Mayfield and the Panthers go from here? It’s impossible to know for sure, but clearly, Cleveland.com doesn’t have a high opinion of the QB.