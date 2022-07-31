Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a mind-boggling bad interception during practice.

The Panthers made one of the most notable trades in recent years when they acquired the former Oklahoma Heisman winner and first overall pick from the Browns.

The belief is Mayfield will eventually secure the QB1 job in Carolina, but his play in practice hasn’t been ultra stellar.

Will Baker Mayfield start for the Panthers? (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

During a recent practice, Mayfield found himself under pressure and threw and interception so bad it has to be seen to be believed.

Baker Mayfield with a bad pass under pressure. Darryl Johnson INT. pic.twitter.com/1RB3XV6qkx — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 30, 2022

There is simply no defense for throwing an interception that bad. There’s none. He threw that ball right to the defense.

It looked like he was attempting to hit a receiver on a slant route, but the former Browns quarterback wasn’t close at all.

He missed by a mile!

The Panthers have already made it clear it’s too early to name a starter between Mayfield and Darnold, but if this is a look at what Mayfield brings to the table, sticking with the latter might not be a bad idea.

It’s simply shocking any pro quarterback could ever throw an interception this bad. Just mind-boggling stuff from Mayfield.

Let us know in the comments if the Panthers should ride with Mayfield or Darnold under center once week one gets here!