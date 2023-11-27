Baker Mayfield Thinks Bucs Need To Be More ‘Pissed Off’ To Fix Things After Loss To Colts

Videos by OutKick

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday- the team’s sixth loss in seven games – Baker Mayfield shared an interesting message with his teammates through the media. He didn’t call them out for a lack of effort or execution, he just asked them to get more pissed off.

Mayfield and the Bucs are in a rather unique spot. Despite their 4-7 record, Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes are still very much alive given that they’re just one game back of the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons.

If the Bucs could somehow get to 8-9 for the year they could very well find themselves in the playoffs. In order to do that the entire team needs to get pissed off, according to their signal caller.

“One game back in the division, so, our goals are still in front of us,” Baker Mayfield said. “But it’s frustrating to not win these games and continue to hurt ourselves. The Colts capitalized. They played well — not taking anything away from them. But it’s very frustrating to continue to kind of have the same story over and over again.”

“So, until everybody gets pissed off enough to get it fixed, there will be no change. I’ll get my job fixed and try and drag as many people [as possible] along as well.”

Baker Mayfield: “lUntil everybody gets pissed off enough to get it fixed, there will be no changes. I know where I’m gonna head at the end of this week. I’ll get my job fixed and try to drag as many people along as well.” pic.twitter.com/1sbgFieRFc — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 26, 2023

Based on his comments, it’s clear that Mayfield doesn’t want to see his team get complacent and all of the sudden take their foot off the gas with six games left on the schedule.

Outside of a home matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, the Bucs have a rather favorable schedule down the stretch. One that includes two matchups against the lowly Carolina Panthers.

As for Mayfield, he hasn’t exactly been stellar this season. But his 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions isn’t a bad statline either.