Baker Mayfield Announces He And His Wife Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Baker Mayfield is getting ready for one of the most important moments of his life, and it’s got nothing to do with football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Emily Wilkonson, announced that a new member will join their family. In April of 2024, the couple will welcome their first child – a baby girl.

Having an April birthday seems to be a family tradition. Mayfield was born on the 14th in 1995. Wilkonson was born on the 4th in 1991. I was also born in April, but that’s not important right now.

If the newest Mayfield ends up sharing a birthday with one of her parents, that would be absolutely adorable.

Will Baby Mayfield Be Anything Like Her Father?

But this leaves us with an important question to answer. Which parent’s personality will the baby reflect more?

If the daughter is anything like her father (especially when he was in college), the world won’t be ready for her electric personality.

Mayfield’s fiery side mostly manifested itself during his days as a quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners. Of course, we all remember how he led his team to a historic victory over Ohio State in 2017. After a 31-16 win, he planted the “OU” flag at midfield in Columbus, to the chagrin of every Ohio State fan.

Then there’s his famous (or infamous, if you ask Jayhawks fans) beef with the Kansas football team from that same year.

So Mayfield clearly could pass down his spunk to his daughter. If he also gives her his sense of humor too, that’s going to be one fireball of a daughter (in the best way, obviously).

To his credit, Mayfield has matured considerably as his NFL career has progressed. As such, when baby Mayfield comes into the world, she’ll observe and learn from a more seasoned version of her father. And maybe he’ll want to wait a while before he tells her about this wild side that showed itself during his days at Oklahoma.

But he might not be able to stop the inevitable form happening either.