Baffert-Trained National Treasure Takes 148th Preakness After, OBJ Gives Riders Up Call, Tragedy Strikes Earlier In The Day

Only seven horses competed in the 148th Preakness Stakes and National Treasure made it to the finish line before anyone else.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse took the top spot, with Blazing Sevens in second and Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, came in third.

That third -place ends Mage’s bid for the Triple Crown. It was an emotional victory as it marked Baffert’s return to Triple Crown racing after a suspension.

Before the race got underway, Baltimore Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. delivered the “Riders up” call. He hasn’t caught a single pass for the Ravens and is already being welcomed in Baltimore with open arms.

It seems like the feeling is mutual because OBJ — who was on hand with coach John Harbaugh and some Ravens teammates — called the state his “new home.”

Horse Trained By Bob Baffert Euthanized Following Earlier Race

The day was also made more difficult with the euthanization of another horse, Havnameltdown, that Baffert had trained. Unfortunately, the Preakness is now the second of the three Triple Crown races this year to be marred by the death of a horse or horses.

Earlier in the day, during the Chick Land Stakes, 3-year-old colt Havnameltdown sustained an injury that led it to throw jockey Luis Saez off its back. The horse then continued to run around the final corners, with reports saying the horse was clearly in distress.

Statement from 1/ST Racing (owners of the Pimlico and the Preakness) on the death of Havnameltdown. pic.twitter.com/gvDJXGQtNn — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) May 20, 2023

Havnameltdown, which was trained by legendary trainer Bob Baffert, was tended to by Pimlico’s head veterinarian Dr. Dionne Benson and others. According to a statement from the owners of Pimlico said Dr Benson observed a “left-front fore fetlock injury.”

Sadly this injury was deemed inoperable and Havnameltdown was euthanized.

Earlier this month, a startling seven horses were euthanized in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby.

Havnameltdown jockey Luis Sarz was taken to Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital after the incident and was “stable and conscious.”

