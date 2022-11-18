Bad Defenses Will Lead to Points in USF vs. Tulsa

USF vs. Tulsa, 9 ET

I can’t imagine that ESPN is happy that they have a game between two teams with four wins combined for the season. Still, as it is one of only a few football games for the night, you have to imagine that it will be watched. Even still, we can make this game a bit more interesting by placing a bet on the game, right? Right!

USF comes into the game with just one win on the season and a pretty poor showing in just about every game. In their past four games, they’ve lost each of them by at least 14 points. On the season, they are allowing over 500 yards of offense on average to opponents. Some of that comes down to the fact that their offense can’t get much done in games. If they can’t keep the ball, the defense goes on the field more often and they are tired. Then they give up a ton of points. Not all of it can be blamed on the offense. Their defense just isn’t good. They have turned the ball over to Katravis Marsh as their quarterback now and there has been a bit of improvement. He’s put up seven touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

Tulsa isn’t that much better, but they are a better team. With just one win over their past five games they have struggled quite a bit. The difference is that their games are at least a little closer when they lose. All four of their losses in their last five games have been by at least two scores, but not all of them by 14 points. Their defense is allowing almost 400 yards on the year, but their offense is doing all it can as they have put up 394 yards. Against USF, they should be able to get pretty much anything they want in the game. The real question here is if USF’s offense can be effective on offense against a mediocre Tulsa defense.

I think 14 points is too many for Tulsa to cover in this game. Personally, though, I don’t want to back either team. Neither provides much confidence that they are good enough to cover the spread in this game. I’m instead playing the over in this game. Neither defense is spectacular and I think USF is good enough to score with Tulsa. I’m going to take over 58 points in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024