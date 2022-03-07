Bad Breakup: Kyrie Irving Addresses Celtics Fans

Videos by OutKick

There’s no love lost between Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and Boston fans. Irving played for the Celtics from 2017-2019, and Celtic fans booed him relentlessly during his return to Boston on Sunday.

“I know it’s gonna be like that for the rest of my career coming in here,” said Irving.

Kyrie Irving on playing in Boston: "It's like the scorned girlfriend, wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back… it was fun while it lasted" pic.twitter.com/DdUTbdvsd5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2022

Irving, who scored 19 points in a 126-120 loss to his old club, insinuated that while he’s moved on, Boston fans are still trying to mend their broken hearts.

“It’s like the scorned girlfriend—just wants an explanation on why I left or still hoping for a text back,” Irving stated. “It’s fun while it lasted. That’s the relationship that makes it fun.”

Celtic fans likely disagree. They were hoping Irving would put a ring on their finger, but they ended up looking like a fool instead. In Irving’s two seasons in Beantown, the Celtics failed to win a title, and he struggled with injuries.

Nets fans can relate. Irving’s Brooklyn run has been marred by injuries, inconsistency and playoff disappointment. Labeled title favorites before the season began, Brooklyn, currently finds themselves in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, one game below .500.

Should Irving and the Nets continue down this path, Boston’s fans won’t be the only ones falling out of love with Kyrie.

