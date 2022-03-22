Bad Breakup: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Mom Says Steelers Didn’t Fight For Son

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster seems to have moved on from Pittsburgh, as he signed a free agent deal with the Chiefs late last week. But his mom, Sammy Toa-Schuster, is acting like a scorned lover still mad at her ex, even though she’s already moved in with a new beau and updated her Facebook status.

Over the weekend, Sammy lashed out at Pittsburgh fans and to a lesser extent, the Steelers organization, in a since-deleted Instagram story in which Mama Toa-Schuster insinuated that Pittsburgh told JuJu, “It’s not you, it’s me.”

“As expected, I’ve lost 400k followers. It’s all good. I will say this … like all marriage, relationships, friendships … there is always one person who fights to keep that love alive … In our case … We JuJu & I fought to stay in Pittsburgh because it was never about money it was about loyalty,” said Sammy.

JuJu’s mom wasn’t done there. Not even close. She wasted little time throwing Pittsburgh’s clothes and old mix CDs onto virtual her lawn. One would assume a cold glass of fine boxed wine soon followed.

“But I guess Steelers had a new boyfriend in mind (laughing emoji),” said Toa-Schuster in her story.” So they didn’t want JuJu anymore. FYI Pittsburgh!! We fought to stay!!! If your not wanted then why? Stay!!! Thank you to the loyal family (fans) who are still following me!!! Steeler Nations!!!!”

Smith-Schuster — her son and the actual player involved in this situation — spent five seasons with Pittsburgh, which selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. Now, Kansas City is paying Smith-Schuster $10.75 million for one season. If all goes well, he’ll regain his Pro Bowl form of 2018, while his mom finds 400k new followers willing to help make her new relationship last.

