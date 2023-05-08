Bad Boy Mark Zuckerberg Drops His Nutsack On Jiu-Jitsu Opponent’s Head During Weekend Tournament

Videos by OutKick

There’s bragging on Facebook and then there’s Mark Zuckerberg firing up Facebook to tell his friends and family that he is officially a badass.

The 38-year-old Bad Boy of Social Media, and Facebook founder, announced Saturday that he competed in his very first jiu-jitsu tournament on the BJJ Pro Tour and took home a gold and silver for his efforts. While it’s unclear where this tournament was held, what’s clear, according to the BJJ experts at Jitsmagazine.com, Zuck showed actual talent on the mat.

“He actually showed a decent amount of skill,” the site admitted after analyzing videos of Zuck in action.

It’s not a secret that Zuckerberg had been training in jiu-jitsu. He went on the Joe Rogan Podcast and told the UFC color analyst that he’s hooked.

“There’s something so primal about it, I don’t know… Since then I’ve just introduced a bunch of my friends to it—we train together, and we like, wrestle together, and there’s a certain intensity to it that I like,” Mark told Rogan.

And now you have Zuckerberg, who is said to be worth something like $80-85 BILLION dropping his nuts on opponent’s faces in gymnasiums.

“After an hour or two of working out or rolling or wrestling with friends or training with different folks, now I’m ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day,” the Facebook founder added during his chat with Rogan.

Mark Zuckerberg jiujitsu match last Saturday. He showed great heart 👏 pic.twitter.com/w9smXRVhTG — Luca Atalla (@lucaatalla) May 8, 2023

Who’s going to be the next poor guy to get nut sacked by billionaire Zuck? He’s not revealing his next move, but you have to believe now that the guy has a BJJ Tour gold medal, he has to be craving more action.

Let’s make this stuff interesting.

How about a Loser Leaves Facebook match between Zuck and someone he hates. The fight loser has to delete his account. If Zuck loses, he has to post a photo of him being nutsacked by the opponent.

Have some fun, fellas. Put some nutsacks on the line!