Back Wild and Under vs. Capitals

Minnesota vs. Washington, 7:07 ET

I’ve put out four NHL articles in my short career with Outkick for handicapping hockey. It isn’t something I do often, and I won’t have plays every day. I also have mentioned before it is extremely possible that I’ll have every one of these plays lose. So, be a little cautious with this – someone on Twitter about my bankroll for these plays – I do about 1/5th of what I will with MLB. It is a fun new challenge. So far, we are 3-1.

The Wild are coming into this game at 24-14-4. They are also pretty decent on the road with a nice 11-6-3 record. Led by Kirill Kaprizov, they have themselves looking to head toward the playoffs and be one of the better teams in the league. They have quite a challenge ahead of themselves in facing a really good Washington team. They are sending goalie, Filip Gustavsson, to mind the net and he’s actually been good this year with a .925 save percentage. However, the Wild don’t seem to do much with his games as he has just a 10-6 record. Over his past 14 starts, he has only allowed more than two goals three times. He has allowed two goals just three times. That leaves eight games that he has allowed one or fewer goals. He did face the Capitals last season and allowed three goals in 41 minutes.

When you start talking about Washington Capitals hockey, you almost always need to mention Alex Ovechkin. To no one’s surprise, Ovechkin is leading the team in points and goals. He will test Gustavsson early and often. The Capitals have Charlie Lindgren in between the pipes tonight. He’s been really good this season with an 11-4-2 record. He has yet to post a shutout and has allowed just 2.6 goals per game this year. He has allowed three or more goals in seven of his past 14 games. However, he has also won eight of his last 11 games for the Capitals. He hasn’t faced the Wild in years, so there isn’t much we can interpret from his last performance against them. I do think the Capitals team is probably better than the Wild, but I don’t know that this is the game to back them.

I’m going to play the under 6 in this game. I think we get a 3-2 final or maybe even 2-1. I also think the Wild win this game at -120. I’m going to play it both ways and we will have our first game that I have played two plays on. Hopefully, we can sweep them both.

