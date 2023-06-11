Back Two Squads To Win In Parlay

Videos by OutKick

Moneyline Parlay

I don’t do this often, but I do like to take a shot every now and then if it makes sense to play two teams that have a significant edge in hopes of getting something of value out of them. Today is one of those days where we are going to take a shot. Everyone loves parlays (especially the books) but this one has a great chance to win.

The first team that we are taking is the early game of the day with the Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks have been very consistent this season and they’ve done it with both hitting and pitching. After a terrible start to the year, the Tigers have at least become somewhat respectable. They are in the midst of another bad slump though. Detroit has currently lost eight in a row and 10 of the past 11 games. They are not playing good baseball, but eventually have to win a game. I don’t think that game is today. The Diamondbacks have ace pitcher Zac Gallen on the bump and he’s been as reliable as anyone in the game this year. Gallen has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 13 starts. He does have a worse road ERA… significantly worse – 5.40 compared to 0.96 at home. I think Gallen can perform better in this one though. Most of the Tigers have never really had any work against Gallen.

Zac Gallen is going to dominate the Tigers today. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The second team we are taking in this one is the Tampa Bay Rays. If you follow baseball, the easy answer for the reason to include them is that they are the best team in baseball. The concerning thing about taking them is that they are playing one of the better teams in baseball, the Rangers. In baseball, anything can happen, but when you are on the road, facing the best team in the sport, and one of the best pitchers in the game, it will be a very big challenge. Shane McClanahan is awesome and has been all season. In reality, he has been awesome for a few years now. He has allowed more than two earned runs just once this season. McClanahan also is sporting a 1.22 home ERA this season and the Rangers haven’t been very good against him in their somewhat limited at-bats against him. I’ll put the Rays as the first leg of our parlay.

If you combine both of these teams in a parlay, they come out to +121. I’m not saying this is a lock by any means. The Tigers could win the game, but their starter hasn’t given me reason to think that will happen. The Rangers are one of the better teams in baseball, but I don’t have faith they are going to win this one. If you read this a bit later, I think the Brewers win so if you miss the Diamondbacks you can combine the Rays with them.

