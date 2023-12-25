Back To The Well With This Player Prop

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. Eagles, 4:30 ET

Christmas is upon us and that means you have to put a game in the place that is famous for pelting Santa Claus with snowballs, right? We’ve got a battle between the Giants and Eagles taking place in Philadelphia and frankly, I hope there is some snow around so we can recreate that Christmas miracle. I’m not actually looking for a miracle here, I’m looking for simply a victory and some extra money in my pocket to make up for what I spent on presents.

The Giants are an odd team to me. They’ve played strange football all season. They struggled out of the gate, which wasn’t much of a surprise. They lost their quarterback, a guy they probably never should’ve invested heavily into. They were without Saquon Barkley for a bit, and he is back. The team won three games in a row in November and December, but just lost a game to the Saints. Beating the Commanders was something they should’ve done. Beating the Patriots was something that should be expected. Taking down the Packers, even at home, was a bit of a surprise. I was impressed with that game because the Packers were playing good football. Last week, though, the enthusiasm had to have disappeared with the loss to the Saints. The Giants aren’t playing for anything, but they have players that are certainly trying out for other teams, or playing for contract incentives. I assume that Tommy DeVito will remain the quarterback as there is no sense in starting or playing Tyrod Taylor – you know what you’re getting with him. The problem for the Giants is that they are now facing an Eagles team that has to be pissed off after three straight losses. Their defense hasn’t been very good this season, but should be good enough to stop the Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants looks to throw the football during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Is this just a bump in the road for the Eagles or have they been exposed all of a sudden? I’m leaning toward a bit of both actually. I do think the Eagles offense has holes. Jalen Hurts hasn’t played that well this season despite some nice numbers. Last week his last pass stands out to me. He forced the ball downfield when he didn’t have to and it resulted in an interception. It seems like he isn’t making the adjustments that he needs to in order to keep the team alive in games. Saying this about a guy that led the team to the Super Bowl last year and to a 10-4 record this year is a bit strange. The truth is there, though. He isn’t playing as effectively and it is hurting the team. On defense, the team ranks near the bottom in points allowed per game. They are one of the worst teams against the pass in terms of yards allowed. Against the run they are still formidable. The Giants will want to run, but I can’t imagine the Eagles will let Barkley run wild on them.

We’ve all heard of statement games. That is not what this one is. This is a game for the Eagles that has to be a get-right game. Simply put, they need to figure out what the heck has been going wrong for them over the past few weeks and get everything back together. One thing that hasn’t been going poorly for them is their running game. I expect that to continue and am going back to the well and will once again play D’Andre Swift over 64.5 rushing yards. It worked against the Seahawks and the Giants have a bad rushing defense. I think it works out here.

