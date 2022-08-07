Back This Team in Padres vs. Dodgers

Much has been made of the murderer’s row lineup that the Padres have when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the lineup and the addition of Juan Soto. People may be quick to forget just how good the Dodgers are though. Their lineup, top to bottom, is one of, if not the best in all of baseball. They’ve been showing it lately and have one more game against these Padres to show it off.

Yu Darvish takes the ball for San Diego. Darvish has been solid for the year, but his struggles have come on the road. For example, he has 66 innings at home and allowed just 16 earned runs. On the road, he has 62 innings, and he’s allowed 31 runs. What’s the difference? Who knows, maybe preparation, maybe it is mental, I don’t have the insight on it, unfortunately. This doesn’t bode well for the Padres either, considering that Darvish has two six-inning starts against them this season. In his home start, he allowed just one hit and no earned runs. In his second, on the road, he allowed eight hits and five earned runs.

Tyler Anderson takes the ball opposite Darvish and looks to build off of a great July, and rebound from his tough first August start. Anderson has been fairly reliable overall on the year. The Dodgers, who do win a lot, have won 16 of the 20 games he has appeared in. This includes a streak of six straight starts and 13 of their last 14. He is just one of those guys that is getting a ton of run support. In this last 14-game stretch, the Dodgers have provided three or more runs in 13 of the 14 games. I expect more of the same tonight and am backing the Dodgers to beat the Padres.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024