Back These Two Favorites in NCAA Basketball

The Super Bowl is behind us and now we have seven months before we get back to the NFL. Sure, every day will have some nugget of information for the upcoming season. But as far as actual games to bet on, its over. So now many of us will turn to other sports – the NHL, NBA, MLB soon, and of course, NCAA basketball. We are in mid-February and are very close to the exciting March Madness.

Miami at North Carolina, 7:00 ET

If I told you that only one of these teams would be ranked coming into the game, you’d have to assume it would be North Carolina. Interestingly enough, despite a frustrating year so far, they could make a deep run in the tournament. The positive for the Tar Heels is that no one has really taken the scene by storm and the field is very wide open this year. Last year the Tar Heels weren’t exactly on my radar to make the Final Four. They made it to the National Championship and lost to the Jayhawks. My point is they have the talent and can turn it on anytime. Miami has played very well and is on a four-game winning streak right now. Looking at similar opponents, they both lost to Pitt recently. They both beat Clemson – though North Carolina had a lot easier of a game. Miami destroyed Duke and North Carolina lost at Duke. In this one, North Carolina actually matches up well with Miami. This is also their second straight home game. I like the Tar Heels in their own gym tonight, but will play their first half -3.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9:00 ET

Texas has had a strange year. They seem to have been able to put their issues behind them after firing Chris Beard for his off-court issues. They are currently ranked 5th in the nation and have a 20-5 record. Their offense is really firing and they’ve been putting up some big numbers and average 80 points per game on the season. Texas Tech has kind of struggled this year with a 13-12 record and getting demolished in conference play. The Red Raiders have good numbers as a team but it hasn’t translated into victories. The good news is that Texas isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire lately. They’ve played in a lot of close games and have lost two of their past five. Those opponents that they’ve lost to are definitely better than Texas Tech, though. These two played earlier this season and Texas won, at home, by two points. Texas Tech had one player, Pop Isaacs, go off for 23 points in that game. But, he may not be available for this one. I think Texas should win this game with relative ease. I’m not expecting the same close score as the first game. I’ll back Texas at -4.

Nothing else in terms of plays for me today as this is a shorter card on a Monday. Let’s get back to it tomorrow, hopefully with some extra cash in our pockets!

