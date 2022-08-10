Back the Under in Twins vs. Dodgers

The Twins have a rough stretch here and are taking on the Dodgers. They need to make sure that they win some of these games and stay atop their division. I’m not certain they will be able to hang on forever, but I didn’t believe in the Twins coming into this game.

Sonny Gray has been great this year for the Twins. Overall, he’s sporting a 3.19 ERA, but on the road, he has been even better, with a 2.80 ERA. After a tough July, he rebounded nicely with a five-inning performance where he allowed no earned runs. Historically, Dodgers hitters have been pretty successful against Gray. They have a .240 average and he’s allowed 16 RBIs in 100 at-bats against him. The Dodgers are a good team, they do that against a lot of people, and are playing very well. But, good pitching can stifle that.

The Dodgers’ never-ending string of solid pitching continues with Ryan Pepiot. He’s gone 16.1 innings on the season and has allowed just five earned runs. He’s being controlled well by Dave Roberts and not allowed to pitch very many innings. He’s been productive though and I am encouraged by the lack of hits that he allows. I think the Twins will struggle to find their rhythm against him. He’s posted a .111 average against him the first time through each lineup.

I like the under 5 through five innings in this one.

