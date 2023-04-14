Back the Under in Steele, Syndergaard Duel

Videos by OutKick

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

The last time I took a play in a Cubs game, I was murdered in it. I lost the first five, I lost the full game, I lost my mind. They played very poorly offensively and kind of wasted another solid performance from Marcus Stroman. Oh well, I messed up and I learned from the mistake. Won’t be the last time I lose a multiunit play, but I’ll try and limit them. I’m back trying to get a bit of that loss in tonight’s game.

Chicago comes into this game with a respectable 6-5 record on the year and this is really their first extended road trip. They had a two-game set against the Reds sandwiched between some home games. So, it will be interesting to see how they respond to the first real trip away from home on the season. They are lucky to have Justin Steele leading the way to start this series as he’s off to a very hot start. He’s put up back-to-back great starts with six innings in both and just one earned run allowed so far. He did have four walks in his last start against the Rangers which he simply can’t have happen to keep this quality up. He’s limiting damage and limiting timely hits though. He’s only faced the Dodgers once in his career as a starter, and it wasn’t a bad start. The Dodgers are just 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts against Steele in their collective attempts.

Los Angeles really isn’t off to a dominant start to the beginning of this season. They are just one game over .500 but they have a nice 4-2 record at home. I am a bigger fan of the Diamondbacks than most people are but the Dodgers had the opportunity to start the season with eight games against Arizona and they went just 3-5 against them. It was a bit of an opportunity squandered, but I’m sure they’ll be fine. Now we have Noah Syndergaard taking the hill for them. He has had two starts for the Dodgers and although the sample is small, he is matching up similarly to the stats he had last season. He was great last season in Los Angeles (he played for the Angels), but everywhere else he struggled. I think that continues tonight. The Cubs have gone just 11-for-64 against Syndergaard over the years.

I’m taking the under 8.5 in this game. Steele is pitching very well – we could have some issues with the night sky of LA, but I think he can avoid this. Syndergaard can be backed in the right spot and I think this is the right spot. I’ll take the under and hope both teams struggle to a pitching duel.

