Back the Under in NFC Championship

49ers vs. Eagles, 3:00 ET

On the line is a trip to the Super Bowl, what more could you ask for? Well in this case, you get the top two teams of the year and that’s exactly what you want, right? The best teams in a conference to do exactly what they are going to do and give us a solid game. I think both Conference Championship matchups are solid this week and I have a play for both of them. Let’s focus in on this one though.

The San Francisco 49ers just keep on chugging along no matter what happens to them this season. They’ve overcome the loss of two starting quarterbacks – one of which is rumored to potentially return this week – and have added a running back midseason, and dealt with a number of blows to the defense. No matter what, they have been resilient and find themselves just one game away from the Super Bowl. How did they do that? Well, it was mostly through their defense, but their offense has played well enough to get them where they need. Sure, I doubt many people would want Brock Purdy starting games for their team, but here is his delivering to his skill players. Christian McCaffrey looks great in his role with the team, and that seems to have opened up some potential for the other players. If you look at how Washington beat the Eagles this season, it was basically by running the ball constantly and playing solid defense. That’s the bread and butter for San Francisco.

On the Eagles side, they disposed of the Giants rather easily last week. I won’t say I am surprised about it, because I wasn’t, but I did expect it to be at least a little more competitive. Jalen Hurts looks like he is back to his normal self. It will be very interesting to see how the Philadelphia offensive line performs against this San Francisco pass rush. I personally think they will be fine. If they rush, Hurts runs. If they sit back, the Eagles have enough talent at wide receiver to make the 49ers pay. However, if San Francisco milks the clock and keeps Hurts off the field, and makes this more of a field goal, field position game, I think that can make Philly really start to press. Philadelphia isn’t invincible, but neither are the 49ers, which makes this a good game.

I’m taking the under in this game. When I look at this, I see a defensive battle. I don’t expect the Eagles to score a ton, and I don’t think the 49ers are going to rack up points. I actually like the 49ers to win, but that’s more of a gut call. There are a lot of reasons I won’t place money on that bet, starting with the fact that they are traveling across country for the first time in quite a while, and the Eagles look better than they did during their midseason dip. The under here is the play.

