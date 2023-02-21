Back the Under in Kings vs. Wild

Videos by OutKick

Kings vs. Wild, 8:00 ET

Well, yesterday’s parlay attempt went about as poorly as possible. Not only did it not win, neither of the legs won. Which, I guess is fine – I’m not sure what is worse if you lose the last leg or if you lose all of them. If I bet the reverse it would’ve been over a 3u payday, instead, I lost us a unit. So, let’s try and get this back.

The Kings are putting together a really nice season. They are doing a nice job of winning on the road and taking care of business at home. Their away record is 15-9-5 on the season and this is the start of a five-game road trip for them. The Kings have won the first two games in this four-game season series. Pheonix Copley is likely to be in the net for this game. He has one of the better records in the NHL with a 17-3-1 line and just a 2.70 goals against per game average. He didn’t face the Wild this season, but he’s been on a three-game winning streak and has only allowed three goals over his past three games. When Copley is bad, he is really bad, but there haven’t been too many of those games and I don’t expect there to be one tonight.

On the other side, the Wild are in the midst of a homestand that they will wrap up tonight. This is the seventh game of the homestand and they can make it a winning one with a victory tonight. They’ve played a lot of hockey lately, too. Three of their past five games have gone to a shootout. They have to be pretty tired at this point. It looks like they are probably going to have Filip Gustavsson in the net tonight. He’s been outstanding this year with 2.16 goals against per-game average. He doesn’t let many goals past him and hasn’t all season. However, he did face the Kings once this season and it wasn’t great as he allowed three goals in just under two full periods. He’s been okay lately, but the Minnesota offense isn’t doing him very many favors. They just aren’t providing much goal support so the errors that Gustavsson makes are becoming more problematic for the win/loss column.

In this one I think we should play the under. You have two really good goalies, and you have at least one struggling offense. The Kings going on the road for the first time might be slow to start as well. I think the best answer for this one is to take the under six.

