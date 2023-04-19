Back the Under in Guardians vs. Tigers

Videos by OutKick

Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:10 ET

After starting the season essentially picking up where I left off last year, I have gone into a bit of a slump lately and need to shake it. I’m confident that I’ll get back to a good stretch, and this won’t be the last time that I stumble during the season, but I want to get out of this as soon as possible. As always, take these picks into consideration for yourself, fade or follow.

The Guardians are one of the teams that have been making me a bit of cash this season and I might go back to them regularly. They are also stumbling a bit with just a 9-9 record on the year. 18 games this season and they’ve only played six at home, so you can’t be too surprised about them having a somewhat tough start to the year. They are sending Cal Quantrill to the hill in this game to take on the Tigers. He is improving with each start and I think he has a ton of potential to win this game and put together another good performance. He faced Seattle twice to start the season and they were both decent but not great starts. Then he turned in a quality start against the Nationals in his last outing – six innings with three earned run allowed. He’s getting hit quite a bit, so he need to avoid some bats from opposing hitters.

The Tigers might be the hottest team in baseball right now. They have won five straight games and have faced some pretty decent competition in that stretch. They were aided with extra rest from the two postponed games they had back-to-back, but they also swept the doubleheader yesterday. Neither one of these teams are prolific offensively. Spencer Turnbull is taking the ball for the Tigers. His first two starts were very forgettable. He allowed 12 earned runs in those two starts and did it in just eight innings. Both were Tigers losses. In his most recent start though, he was solid and allowed just one earned run over five innings against the Blue Jays. Turnbull has been decent in the past against the Guardians.

I think this game’s total is too high at 8.5. I’m also seeing it at eight which I like a little less (should be fine), but you can grab the alternate total if you’d like. Turnbull has the capability to be rocked, and Quantrill can give up runs, but neither offense is performing all that well on the season or even recently. The Tigers are winning lower scoring and close games lately.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024