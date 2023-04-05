Back the Under in Blue Jays vs. Royals

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays vs. Royals, 7:40 ET

There is only one late game in Major League Baseball tonight and it isn’t what you’d really consider a marquee matchup. Sure, we get the Blue Jays one of the more intriguing teams in baseball, but they play the Royals. The only thing relevant in Kansas City is the Chiefs. Still, it is a game that I think we have an opportunity on the line here. Betting makes stuff fun.

Toronto has one of my favorite lineups in baseball, but it really hasn’t translated to much in terms of early-season success. No one is panicking, but their pitching staff took an absolute beating by the Cardinals and then allowed nine runs to the Royals in the first game of this series. Now they return to the top of their order and hope to get a significantly better run through the staff this time through. The Blue Jays are sending Alek Manoah back to the mound. He was their Opening Day starter and really struggled in his first start. He went just 3.1 innings and allowed nine hits, including two home runs, and five earned runs. Now, let’s be realistic, the Royals aren’t the caliber of the Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly either. Royals hitters have seen a bit of Manoah with 10 hits in 46 at-bats, but he’s only allowed them one RBI.

I’m not advocating backing the Royals in this one, but this is a spot that you should be most comfortable (out of any spot) taking them. They have one of their better pitchers, at least when he is on the home rubber, going, and they are facing a pitcher that may struggle off of a really good, but longer season last year. The Royals had the ball to Zack Greinke for his second start of the season. He went a solid 5.1 innings in his first start and allowed just two earned runs in that game. He faced Toronto once last season and allowed three earned runs over four innings but he allowed eight hits, so it wasn’t exactly a pretty or strong performance. There has been some success against him from the Blue Jays hitters as well. He’s allowed six home runs to their hitters in 129 at-bats and 41 hits.

I mentioned I don’t want to back the Royals here, but I do like the under in the game. I think Manoah can rebound rather well. I also think that Greinke will likely give up a few runs but not too many. I like the under 8.5 for the game at -120. I actually like this enough to put two units on it. That’s my official play, but I also like the under 4.5 through five innings. I’d sprinkle that at most.

