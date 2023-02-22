Back the Under in Blackhawks vs. Stars

Videos by OutKick

Blackhawks vs. Stars, 9:30 ET

We are on a really nice streak in the NHL right now and I’m looking for more. Aside from the blip of the parlay I shared the other day, the NHL has been solid for us for about a week now. Ever since I started doing these articles, an exercise in public humiliation was possible, but it has turned out to be successful with a winning and profitable record. Let’s get another W in the column tonight.

Every now and then you know that a game is going to be a loss for a team – that’s what we have tonight in the Blackhawks vs. Stars. The Blackhawks are going to lose this game. They played last night in Chicago and won in a shootout over the Knights. This was surprising, but now they head to face a rested Dallas team that is at home. So the Blackhawks are just in a really bad spot with the back-to-back with travel, and they are facing a team that is certainly better than them. The assumption right now is that Jaxon Stauber is in the net for the Hawks, and he’s been very good for them this year. He’s only been back there for five games and is 4-1-0 on the season. He has allowed at least three goals in four of his five games though. Can the Chicago offense, which has struggled this year and has the trade deadline looming over them, do enough tonight to even keep this close?

The answer to that previous question is “I doubt it.” I’d never advocate putting the Stars in a parlay or anything. There is a conceivable path toward victory for the Blackhawks, but I don’t think they are a team to back in this spot either. The Stars have been playing very poorly lately, and they were one of the teams that we took a nice play down in my Saturday four-play card. The Blue Jackets came in and beat the Stars who were also on back-to-back with travel. The Stars haven’t been great at home this season and are on a four-game losing streak. Their offense hasn’t been very good lately. In the past four games, they’ve combined for a total of five goals. Tonight they get a chance to take advantage of the tired Blackhawks and should be able to sneak past a couple of goals. They should have Jake Oettinger in the net tonight and he’s third in the league with 2.20 goals against per game this season. I think he can shut down the Blackhawks tonight.

I’m taking the under-six in the game tonight. With the struggling offense of the Stars, this could be a breakout game where they score four or five themselves. However, the Blackhawks still need to contribute and I’d think that will be a bit of a struggle tonight. Under 6 is the play tonight.

