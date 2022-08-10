Back the Probable Cy Young Winner in This NL East Matchup

We are now in or at least approaching fade territory. While we’ve sprinkled in some good days, I’ve had more 1-2 days than I’m happy and couldn’t buy a bit of luck yesterday. The sad part of it is that yesterday, we had a chance in all three games and lost them all. Texas was up, Toronto was winning, and Tampa was tied. But, we don’t run and hide, we get right back into it.

Sandy Alcantara has been phenomenal all season. He had a very nice complete game shutout against the Reds last week. The Phillies are not the Reds, though so tonight will be a tougher matchup. In fact, this is the fourth start that Alcantara has against the Phillies. The Marlins have lost two of the three games. That really wasn’t the fault of Alcantara, though. He’s gone 22 innings and allowed just six earned runs.

On the other side, Noah Syndergaard makes his second start for the Phillies since he came over from the Angels. We were on the wrong side of this one but correctly called the game. What does that mean? I predicted that Syndergaard would struggle in the game, and the value was too high on him. End result just wasn’t what we wanted. He allowed 11 hits in five innings and four earned runs – that’s not a good result. I still don’t think Syndergaard is going to magically start performing well. He’s not really performed well at many parks this season and certainly doesn’t deserve to be favored over the Cy Young favorite. I’m taking the Marlins tonight in the first half of the game.

