Back The Over In San Jose Vs. Florida

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers, 7:00 ET

We returned to the victory column yesterday with a play in the NHL and took down a total on the under 6 in the Minnesota vs. Dallas game. The final score ended at five and we have a bigger slate of games to choose from today, but I’ve really worked to focus in on just one or two games – I feel like I’ll leave room for too many errors unless I focus on a couple and if I don’t have a play, no big deal.

San Jose is not having a very good season. There is still potential time to turn the season around, but the clock is ticking on the year and they don’t have an easy game to do it in with this one against the Panthers. They’ve played pretty well over their last two games, but there was the All-Star break in between the two victories they had. They escaped with a win against the Lightning who were playing on a back-to-back, the first half of that came against the Panthers, who the Sharks take on tonight. Neither team is playing particularly great defense here, and their offenses are producing currently. The Sharks are sending Kaapo Kahkonen to the net in hopes of slowing down the Panthers. He is allowing 3.84 goals per game this year and has allowed at least three goals in six of his past seven starts. I think the Panthers should be able to score with ease on him.

The Panthers have played well at home. On the year they are 14-7-3 and were able to take their first game after the break over the Lightning and ran up 7 goals on Tampa. They’ve scored at least three goals in all four of their past four games as well. Sergei Bobrovsky is in the net tonight for the Panthers. He has a very average record but he was really good in that game against Tampa. That was his first game back from injury and I’d imagine that the Panthers are looking to see if he can get on a hot streak. He was able to beat the Sharks earlier in the season with a 4-3 shoot-out victory, and that was on the road. Most players do perform better at home, and Bobrovsky is no different – he has 2.77 goals against average on his home ice and allows almost another full more goal on the road.

I like the over in this one. Both teams are scoring and allowing goals right now. Maybe Bobrovsky is heating up, but I think the Panthers should score at least four goals and they probably will allow three. I’ll take the over 6.5 at -134. Shop around, this line is drastically different in terms of juice at different books.

