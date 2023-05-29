Back The Over In Game 6

Videos by OutKick

Golden Knights vs. Stars, 8:00 ET

The Conference Finals have been interesting for a variety of reasons in NHL and NBA. In both leagues, the four series had a team up 4-0. One closed it out in both leagues (the Panthers and Nuggets) and now we have the potential of a Game 7 in one, and already have a Game 7 in another. Before that, tonight we get a Game 6 between the Golden Knights and Stars.

In the other articles that I discussed this series, I mentioned that the Golden Knights weren’t exactly great in comparison to the Stars, they were a little more fortunate and lucky. The first two games both went to overtime and the Golden Knights were able to take down both games. Game 3 saw Vegas take control after a dirty hit from the Stars’ captain. That was the first game that saw the two teams get some separation and the Golden Knights won the game 4-0. With the backs against the wall, the Stars are playing their best hockey. They took Game 4 in overtime and then Game 5 saw them come from behind in both of the games. It is hard to keep fighting back, but they were able to do that. I do think they are playing with fire a bit as they are allowing Vegas to get the lead. In Game 5 they took the lead for good in the final period and played some of their best defense of the series.

The Dallas Stars look to send the series to a final seventh game against the Golden Knights. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

For this game, not much has changed in terms of needs for each team. The Golden Knights don’t need to win, but it sure would take a lot of pressure off of them. The Stars do need to win in order to force that Game 7. If they win, they have to go back to Vegas to play the game, which really doesn’t seem to be a big deal to them. Vegas is actually better on the road so this might be the best opportunity for them to win. I am assuming the Golden Knights will put Adin Hill in the net once again, but I would suspect he will be on a short leash. He isn’t playing poorly or anything, but I think the magic he had for multiple games has somewhat worn off. I think that Jake Oettinger will also be in the net for the Stars, he’s been good aside from Game 4. Vegas needs to be aggressive in order to win, and it seems like Dallas has been solid with their offense lately.

In this game, I think the best way to play it is to take the over 5.5. The teams have been consistently averaging two goals each at a minimum so we aren’t asking for that much more out of either team. I could see this game going to overtime as well and might even sprinkle that at +310. Hopefully this goes into overtime at 3-3 and we cash both.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024