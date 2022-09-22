Back the Orioles vs. Astros

Astros vs. Orioles, 7:05 ET

We correctly called the Astros vs. Orioles game yesterday as we saw Verlander pitch well, but not good enough. The Astros couldn’t muster any offense against Kyle Bradish. Now they take on another pitcher for the Orioles that has been pretty successful on the year. Can they get it going, or will the quest for their 100th win be delayed a bit longer?

Jose Urquidy is the starter that the Astros turn to. Of the staples of their rotation, I feel like Urquidy might be the one that you have the least confidence in. It isn’t that he has been terrible or anything, but he hasn’t been exactly consistent on the year. His splits are okay, he isn’t much better or worse on the road or at home. After a great start to the month with a seven-inning, no earned run allowed start against the Angels on the road, he’s allowed six earned runs in both of the past two games. He also faced the Orioles last month. He went five innings and allowed three earned runs. It wasn’t a great start, but obviously not terrible either. The Astros did lose that game, too.

For the Orioles, we have Dean Kremer taking the ball. Kremer, like Urquidy, doesn’t have very drastic splits. What he has been is a lot more consistent. There have been some bad starts, but they don’t seem to be as often as his opposite starter. That game I mentioned in the last paragraph that Urquidy and the Astros lost, was against Kremer. In his start against the Astros, he allowed just one earned run and four hits over 7.2 innings. He has also been pitching pretty well lately. In September, he has only one start where he went six innings, but he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any start. If he can control his walks, he really can put the Orioles in a position to win the game.

I didn’t take the Orioles yesterday, but I probably should have. I will take the birds today though. I don’t like Urquidy or the form he currently is in. The Orioles have a lot left to play for – an outside shot of making the playoffs. I’m backing Kremer today, but seeing as he only goes five innings typically, and I’d rather avoid the Astros against the Orioles bullpen, I’m playing the first five moneyline. I’m taking the Orioles at +115 through five innings.

