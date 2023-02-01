Back the Maple Leafs at Home in Tough Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Bruins vs Maple Leafs, 7:30 ET

Hockey hasn’t been something I’ve been doing consistently, but I’ve played some live totals and things when watching a few games as I try to figure out how exactly to go about betting on the sport. As always, I mention that this is something new to me so that you as a reader are informed. Take it, leave it, fade it, whatever you want to do, I’m here showing you what I bet. Most of my handicapping is formulated around goalies and as such it would be in your best interest to wait until the goalie is confirmed because if he isn’t in there, my analysis or thoughts are probably not as relevant.

The Bruins come into this game with a stellar 38-7-5 record on the year. I’ve been impressed with their entire team, but mostly their goalkeeping. Not only is their starting goalie, Linus Ullmark, dominating this season, his backup, Jeremy Swayman, is playing just as well this year. Ullmark played the Maple Leafs the first time this season and the Bruins won the game at home 4-3. He did allow the three goals, but the victory was really all that mattered. Even if he doesn’t play, Swayman is a more than adequate backup against the strong Maple Leafs. The Bruins have a solid defense, too. Ullmark has only had to face about 10 shots per period so he isn’t being attacked at a ridiculous pace. He’s only allowed 1.90 goals per game this season. They’ve also been very good when they are shorthanded against a penalty.

Toronto is no slouch this year, they are right behind the Bruins in the division and are 31-12-8 on the year. They have been superb as a home team with a 20-4-4 record. They did beat the Bruins on November 5th as the home team. In that game, Ilya Samsonov was in the net and was absolutely dominant in his 40 minutes of action. He allowed just one goal and held the Bruins in check on the way to a 2-1 victory for the Maple Leafs. He has his moments of struggle – he allowed six goals to the Senators recently, and he allowed five goals to the Blues at the beginning of January, but he also has been pretty dominant this season with just 2.31 goals allowed per game.

The Bruins are really struggling right now. They’ve lost their past four contests and it isn’t going to be an easy matchup for them tonight against a solid Maple Leafs squad. They are just 3-2 over their past five contests, but they are playing better than the Bruins and I think the best look is to take the Maple Leafs at home. The Bruins should really want to take this down to get back on track, but at home I want Toronto at +100.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024