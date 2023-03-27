Back the Krak Against Wild

Videos by OutKick

Kraken vs. Wild, 8:00 ET

Sometimes you need to just take a day and breathe. I was able to do that yesterday in a somewhat smaller hockey slate. We were able to take down the Rangers bet that I provided on Saturday, but I didn’t have anything I was confident enough in for Sunday. I’m back here with a play that I like quite a bit and think we can get a bit more cash from the ice.

The Kraken are currently 40-24-8 on the season which is good enough for fourth in the Pacific division, but their opponent is 42-22-9 which is first in the Central division. While that information isn’t all that useful for this handicapping, I do think it is interesting and wanted to share it. What I really wanted to point out, specifically about the Kraken’s record, is that Seattle is 24-9-4 on the road this year. They are playing their best hockey as a visiting team. Over the course of the season, which is winding down, it is clear that they might prosper more as a visitor than they do on their own home ice. I’m not sure if there is a logical reason for this or not. Either way, it is a good sign for them today as they face the Wild. The Kraken are just 3-2 over their past five games and are on the last leg of this four-game road trip. If they lose they go home 2-2 on the trip, so I’d think they are looking to get that 3-1 road trip and advance further in the playoff race.

The Wild, as mentioned, are playing good hockey on the season. They too are 3-2 over their past five games. The Wild and Kraken have already played each other once and the road team won both games. Coincidentally enough, the home team hasn’t scored a goal when these two play. This isn’t a great spot for the Wild as this is their last of a two-game homestand and they will now be heading out to face Colorado and Las Vegas. This will be the last extended road trip for them, and this is also the last homestand of the season for the wild as they are going to alternate road and home games from here on out. That might give us some opportunity to fade them as it is a very crumby travel schedule. I do think the Wild have the edge with goalies in this game.

Aside from a goalie advantage, I actually am taking the Kraken in this game. I think it means more for them to win, and I believe this isn’t the best spot for Minnesota. One other reason for the Kraken, I really do trust them on the road and the Wild haven’t really shown significant improvement or an increase in play from being at home. They are a good team overall, but the Kraken will take this one at plus money.

