Back the Kings at Home Against Inconsistent Flames

Flames vs. Kings, 10:30 ET

It hasn’t been a great stretch for the last week or so on the ice, but it also hasn’t been terrible. We were able to escape with a victory yesterday on the Devils at plus money. I even wrote I wasn’t sure that it was the best bet in the world, but I had a bit of a gut feeling and also thought that things would finally balance out for the Devils. It worked and now I look to get us another victory tonight.

The Flames are on the outside looking in for the playoffs, and this is one of those games that they really could use a victory in. They currently sit four points behind the Jets for the final Wild Card spot and there are roughly 12 games remaining. The Flames are just 2-3 over their past five games with the past two losses coming in overtime. That isn’t a huge surprise as they’ve lost 15 games in overtime already this year. It might be best to look at the total in this one as the Flames games have gone over 6.5 in the past three games. Jacob Markstrom is likely in net for the Flames tonight and he’s been fairly average for the Flames this season. He is 19-18-10 on the year, which means they’ve actually lost 28 games with him in the goal this season. He was in the goal when the Flames beat the Kings earlier this year. That was a home game when they won, and Markstrom is slightly better on his home ice.

The Kings should make the playoffs with no issue here. They went 3-2 over their last five matchups and their only two losses have come during shootouts. They have been really stingy against opponents allowing just 10 goals over the past five games. The most goals they’ve even allowed in that stretch was three and it came in their most recent game against Vancouver. The last time they faced the Flames it was on their home ice and they won that matchup by allowing just three goals. It was yet another overtime loss for the Flames. The Kings are on Game 5 of a seven-game homestand and are looking to go above .500 on it. Pheonix Copley is expected in the net tonight. He was also protecting the net when the Kings beat the Flames earlier this year. He has had a great month of March with four starts, three wins, and just six goals allowed in those four games.

I’m backing the Kings here. I think they are playing better hockey right now and have been so good defensively that it will be very difficult for the Flames to get momentum on the road. There is no rest advantage and Calgary has to travel to LA for this game so I think this is a good spot to take the Kings at -110.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024