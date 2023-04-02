Back the Devils to Bring Down Jets

Videos by OutKick

Devils vs. Jets, 7:00 ET

I went with my gut yesterday and the result I got was essentially acid reflux. I took the Wild to continue their hot play and good work against the Golden Knights. Vegas played a great game and won with ease 4-1. This doesn’t always mean something, but I even mentioned I was going against the line movement. Clearly, that was a mistake too. I’m back and promise this one isn’t as much of a gut play.

I’ve been pretty successful betting on the New Jersey Devils since the inception of my plays for Outkick. They are one of the better teams in the league, so it is hard to not make money on a team when most of what you’re doing is betting moneyline bets. They are sitting at 48-20-8 on the season and have one of the best road records in the sport. This is not going to be an easy matchup as the Jets are also a solid squad. The Devils have played pretty good hockey lately though winning three of their past five games, including their past two. Beating the Blackhawks, as they did in their last game, isn’t exactly an amazing feat, but credit still needs to be given for them taking care of business as they did. The Devils now look to extend their mini-winning streak tonight against Winnipeg. They are averaging just about a half goal more per game than the Jets and are allowing roughly the same amount. There are conflicting reports about who will be in net for tonight, but I have to imagine it will be Vitek Vanecek because Mackenzie Blackwood played last night.

Winnipeg is holding on for dear life with their playoff hopes right now. They are in control of the second Wild Card spot, but that really doesn’t mean anything as they have two teams within three points of them right now. This game is very important for them and obviously, on home ice, you need to take care of business. That won’t be easy given how well the Devils have been playing. They do have a rest advantage here and they didn’t have to travel before this game so there should be some help in favor of the Jets, but the Devils are a better team overall. I assume they will have Connor Hellebuyck in the goal tonight for them. He has had a decent enough season with the 4th most wins and in the top-15 of saves, shutouts, and goals against per game. He allowed three of the four goals when the two teams played in February. That was a 4-2 loss to the Devils with the Jets being the road team in that game.

I think the Devils are too good, and playing too well. Just because the Jets really need to win doesn’t mean they will. I’d imagine this game will be fairly close, but I ultimately think that New Jersey handles business tonight.

