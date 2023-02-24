Back the Avalanche in a Tough Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Avalanche vs. Jets, 8:00 ET

After something like a 7-1 run, I’ve dropped our last two games. Both of those plays were under 6 or 6.5 and both games ended with six goals. I’m trying to avoid situations like that but I think we have a good angle in tonight’s game. Hopefully, we can get back into the win column here and head into the weekend with a little extra cash in our pocket.

The Avalanche come into the game with a 31-19-5 record and have been solid on the road as well. It is a tough matchup though with the Jets, one of the better home teams in hockey. The Avalanche have been hot lately and playing very good hockey. They also are a very rested team having last played on the 19th. That does mean they could be a bit rusty in this one to start, but I think they might have a bit of an edge and probably are acclimated from the travel across the border. Over the past five games, the Avalanche have lost just one game and they lost it in a shootout. They haven’t been particularly good against the Jets though, they’ve lost the first two matchups with a 4-3 loss in overtime during their first game, and then a true embarrassment in the last matchup they were thumped to a 5-0 loss. The Avalanche should have their best goalie, Alexandar Georgiev, in net tonight and I think that might give them the edge. He did not face the Jets in either of the games. He hasn’t been great this month, allowing over 3 goals per game on average, but the Avalanche have been winning games.

As for the Jets, this has been a strong season for them, and the comfort of their own home has been a great advantage for them with a 20-8-0 record. If they lose, it is during regulation. This isn’t a great spot for them – they are coming home off of a longer road trip and they’ve lost three of their past four games. The 5-0 victory over the Avalanche did come after a road trip from the Jets as well. But, overall, on road trips (two or more games) and then returning home they are 5-4 on the season. So half of their losses have come after they return home. They also aren’t playing great hockey right now with six losses in their past ten games. Connor Hellebuyck is expected in the goal tonight, he has been very good this season and will be a tough out for the Avalanche who have only scored three goals against him in two starts.

I like the Avalanche in this game to get a bit of revenge. They are more rested and this is an opportunity for them to take the Jets down when they are playing bad hockey. They also are not as dominant right after the return home. I’ll back the Avalanche in this one to come out with a victory at -110.

