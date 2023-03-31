Back The +160 Dog In Dodgers-Diamondbacks

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

I only lost one game yesterday and it came in the matchup between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers. Back I go to head into the matchup between the two of them, the second of a four-game set. If I lose this one, I promise all of you readers out there that I’m not going to even look at the third game of this series. But, I think we can win this one and get good value on one of the teams.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly out on the mound to combat the big, bad Dodgers team. I have been a fan of Kelly and rode that guy to multiple cashes last season. The Diamondbacks struggled yesterday, which really wasn’t a surprise as they had to face Julio Urias. They did strike first in the game but they couldn’t only muster four hits on the day and ultimately fell. I was correct in assuming they wouldn’t score many runs, but I was very wrong about how well Zac Gallen would pitch. I’m thinking Merrill Kelly will fare better in this one. Kelly did have his fair share of struggles against the Dodgers last year, allowing 22 earned runs over 24 innings last year. Eight of those runs came in a two-inning start towards the beginning of the season. Sadly most of the damage done to him came in Dodgers stadium. Kelly started last season very strong and I think he has the potential to do that once again.

The Dodgers did what the Dodgers do: win. In their first game, it was a nice and easy victory as they coasted to an 8-2 game. They are still a talented club even without Trea Turner and will be hard for most teams to beat them on any given day. Gallen looked good to start the game yesterday but ultimately fell apart and the Dodgers took advantage of walks allowed by the Diamondbacks. Dustin May is taking the mound for the Dodgers and he is not one of the Dodgers pitchers that I like very much. It isn’t that he can’t pitch. In fact, he has pretty good stuff, but he isn’t one of the pitchers I think you can consistently rely on. Last season, he only had six starts and only one of them was a quality start. Two of them were scoreless outings, but five innings, and the other three he allowed at least four runs. He faced the Diamondbacks in one start and allowed five earned runs over four innings.

Believe it or not, I like the Diamondbacks to win this game. I like Kelly a lot more than I like Dustin May. I also think that the Diamondbacks aren’t terrible and the Dodgers won’t just coast the entire season. I think we are getting good value on the Diamondbacks at +160 in this game. I’ll take them, and, well, hope.

