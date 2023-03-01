Back Road Dogs In These Two College Basketball Spots

Videos by OutKick

I woke up this morning and took a look at my phone, and what did I see? It’s March. Sorry, let me try that again. (In my Dickie V voice) It’s March BAYBEE! We’ve made it to the last of the regular season games with some teams already done and others with only a game or maybe two left. Last night was a pretty average night going 1-1 on the main plays. Now we are back with a couple more plays as we set our sights on wrapping the season on a good note.

Auburn vs. Alabama, 7:00 ET

This hasn’t been a great season for Auburn – it hasn’t been terrible either – they are nine games above .500, but they are just 9-7 within their own conference. It doesn’t get much easier tonight as they have to face another conference foe and the number two-ranked team in the country. Now, when you think of a top-ranked Alabama team, you think of football. This year, their basketball team has been very impressive running off a 25-4 record and having just one loss in their conference this season. They were able to beat Auburn on the road by eight earlier in the year and I think this should be an easier game for them now that they are in the comfort of their own stadium. The only issue is that they’ve been teetering on a loss in their past two games with both being one-possession games. They get to play Auburn in their second consecutive home game. The line opened with it being much closer to Auburn, but now has been bet up to being a 10-point spread. I don’t feel comfortable laying that much with Alabama right now and how they’ve been playing so I’ll take the points with Auburn.

Texas vs. TCU, 9:00 ET

I hope you like to sweat, because this one could be quite the sweat. Texas is traveling to take on TCU and there is a very small spread between the two of them. Texas just lost to Baylor on the road recently (a game that we called correctly), but has been playing fairly well overall. TCU has lost three of their past five games but was able to escape with a road victory at Texas Tech. In their first matchup, TCU built a big lead in the first half, going up by 13 points. They couldn’t hold it though as they lost the game 79-75. Texas also hasn’t lost two games in a row all season long. But, that could be an issue tonight because Texas also could be looking forward to Saturday when they have to take on Kansas to end the season. If Texas can contain Mike Miles Jr. they should be able to win this game, but that’s no easy task as he’s been playing very well this year and fine since his injury return. I’ll take the points in this game as I expect Texas to win this one but would prefer to play it safe with the points. Give me Texas +2.5.

There are a couple of other small plays I’ll be backing tonight. I’ll be taking Providence at home -3.5 over Xavier. I think Providence is a better team in this one right now and at home we have a chance for them to win a close one. Gonzaga should get points tonight, but I don’t think Chicago State will get many so 153 points seems a bit too high to me. I’m taking the under in that game.

