Back Ray, Mariners at Even Money

Braves vs. Mariners, 9:40 ET

This is a potential World Series matchup if that interests anyone. The Braves are fighting to win their division but will make the playoffs either as the division winner or via Wild Card. The Mariners are still clinging onto the second spot in the AL race. Tonight would benefit the Mariners a lot more than the Braves.

Charlie Morton stumbled out of the gate this season but has lowered his ERA every month as the season has proceeded. He is off to a decent start in September with his first start being a 5.2-inning outing where he allowed just one earned run. His last six outings have covered 36 innings and he allowed just 11 earned runs, most of those runs have come on the road. Where he has struggled though is on the road. In his last three road starts, he has allowed 13 earned runs over 16 innings. On the season, his road starts have seen him with a 5.24 ERA overall which is more than two runs higher than his home ERA. He has been solid overall against Mariners hitters in his career though.

Robbie Ray isn’t in the Cy Young conversation this year, but I don’t think the Mariners are too disappointed with their offseason acquisition. He has a 3.45 ERA overall, but where he has really excelled is when he pitches in Seattle. His 2.49 home ERA covers 94 innings. He also is really coming into his own the last two months. Over his last six starts, he’s allowed just six earned runs in 39 innings. The Mariners are also 10-5 in Ray’s home starts on the year. He is chewing up innings and he is turning in quality starts right now. I think he has the edge in this game.

Both teams come into this game playing very well. The Braves are 7-3 over their last 10 games, and the Mariners are 8-2 over their last 10. Still, I think that Robbie Ray is the better pitcher, more reliable at home, and we’ve seen that Morton has struggled on the road. This is somewhat of a toss-up of a matchup, but I am going to play the Mariners at +100.

