Back Over In Yankees Vs. Orioles

Orioles vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

I took a shot yesterday, and basically missed the mark. I put out a five-leg parlay and lost three of the five plays. I suggested taking it through five innings, and I missed just one leg (which does make it a loss overall), but another one was a push, so that went 3-1-1. Either way, it doesn’t mean a thing as ultimately it is a loss. Today, I’m going to focus on just one game. The Orioles take on the Yankees in New York in the final game of a three-game set.

The Orioles aren’t surprising anyone this year, because they were very good last season, but 32-17 is a great record overall. They have won four of their past five games and are even playing pretty well against their AL East counterparts. It is extremely important for them to play well in these games as they are already chasing the Rays, you can’t afford to fall too far behind the other ones as well. The Yankees are also playing much better baseball lately and have won four of their past five games as well. They were in complete control yesterday and well on their way to victory until the seventh inning. In the seventh, they allowed eight runs to the Orioles. Those runs resulted in the final score of 9-6 in favor of the birds. Now they play each other in a rubber match.

Yankees take on the Orioles in a rubber match.

To try and take this game, Kyle Gibson takes the hill for the Orioles. He hasn’t been terrible this season, but he also hasn’t been great. He has been better at home so far this year, and on the road he has struggled. He already has a 5.09 ERA and has allowed 20 earned runs over 35.1 innings. He hasn’t had to face the Yankees this year, but the hitters are batting .333 against him in their careers. It could be a long day for him. On the Yankees side, they’re using the right arm of Clarke Schmidt. He has struggle this year allowing 30 earned runs over 45 innings. About half of those runs have come in games at home. He faced the Orioles once this season and allowed four earned runs over 3.1 innings.

I am taking the over 8.5 in this game. I think both starters will allow some runs to some quality offenses. Nothing about this screams pitcher duel to me. I’m hoping both of these pitchers are consistent with their struggles and allow the hitters to keep mashing as the teams have done for the past few games. Back the over.

