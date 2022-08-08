Back Oakland at Home Tonight

I had such high expectations for the Angels this season. Well, probably everyone had high expectations for them, unfortunately. Either way, here they sit nowhere near the playoffs after years of not being in the playoffs.

Mike Trout is injured again and the Athletics again abandoned their best players to “rebuild” or whatever you want to call it. So, basically the same as every year.

Tonight, Jose Suarez is throwing for the Angels. Have you ever seen him? I had to do a double take the first time because I thought it was Bartolo Colon.

He’s been hit or miss in most games. For example, his last two starts he went five innings and didn’t allow an earned run. Before that, he didn’t make it through the fifth inning and has allowed 12 earned runs. His last start was against the A’s. He had a similar situation against the Mariners in June and he was good in both of those games.

ANAHEIM, CA – AUGUST 02: Cole Irvin #19 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 2, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

For the A’s, Cole Irvin takes the hill. Irvin falls under the radar with a 1.73 home ERA. He’s been very good and I don’t see it stopping tonight.

He’s had two starts against the Angels this year and allowed five earned runs in 12 innings. I’d love to bet a lot on him to win today, and I think that’s one play, but he hasn’t always gotten the support needed from the A’s hitters.

The play here is the A’s at -126. I also will put a play on the Angels under 3.5 team runs.

