Back Mets And Verlander To Start Second Half Strong

Videos by OutKick

Dodgers vs. Mets, 7:10 ET

What is it about the All-Star Break that provides hope to teams and fans alike? I suppose the thought is that if a team can be that bad in the first half, maybe they can be equally as good in the second half. The two teams in tonight’s game both have the same goal in the second half: win as much as they can. But realistically, the Dodgers are looking to distance themselves from the Giants and Diamondbacks, and the Mets are looking to get back into the playoff race.

The Dodgers have been one of the teams in the league that most other front offices envy. They have some homegrown pitching, but their pocketbook seems to always be open to grab big-name players. I’m curious about who they will add this season at the deadline. There are a lot of names floating around the trade rumors and the Dodgers could definitely use an arm in the rotation. To this point, the starters haven’t really been dominant the way they have the past few years and one of the culprits is tonight’s starter, Julio Urias. The lefty has had some spectacular seasons over the past few years, but this one has been a bit pedestrian in just 12 starts. He didn’t pitch at all in June, but he wasn’t performing all that well before he was injured. He has been solid at home, but his road starts have been pretty rough. He has six starts on the road and he has allowed 25 earned runs over 26.2 innings. Mets hitters have really struggled against him though as he has held them to just a .192 average over 52 at-bats.

The Dodgers take on the Mets in New York on Friday night. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It sucks when you don’t get what you pay for. I don’t like it when I spend $100 on something and it doesn’t work out. I couldn’t imagine considering being a seller at the trade deadline with a team that has the highest payroll in history. Maybe they start hot and the team changes direction. They, in theory, have the pieces to make the run they need to make. They are just six games under .500 as they head into the second half, and with three Wild Card spots, there has to be more hope than ever that they can make a push. Once you’re in the playoffs, the regular season is meaningless. Today, they get their offseason acquisition, Justin Verlander, to kick off the second half. Verlander hasn’t really been himself this season. The Mets righty has been good in New York though as he has allowed just 9 earned runs over 37 innings. He also has been hot in July, going 13 innings over two starts and allowing just two earned runs. JD Martinez is the only one on the roster that has extended success against Verlander, going 5-for-10 against him.

The line is moving toward the Dodgers, which makes sense, they are the better team. But I think the play here is on the Mets through five. Verlander seems to be finding his groove (maybe the All-Star Break threw it off, but we will see), and Urias hasn’t been good at all on the road. I’m going to take the Mets through five innings.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024