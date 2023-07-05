‘Back It Up, Terry’ Honored During Texas 4th Of July Parade, Raises Enough Money For New Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Videos by OutKick

What a week it’s been for Internet hero “Back it up, Terry.”

Tuesday, in Pampa, Texas, viral sensation was honored with a spot in the city’s 4th of July parade where Terry rode in his wheelchair on a flatbed trailer featuring signs alerting locals that they were in the presence of a 4th of July Internet legend.

Terry, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, posed for photos with fans. He dazzled the locals with a meet-and-greet. Terry was even scheduled to handle the countdown to the firing of the city’s fireworks show. And all of this was in the name of a great cause: To get Terry Davis a new wheelchair-accessible van that he desperately needed.

It's not the 4th of July until I see this "Back it up, Terry" piece of art: pic.twitter.com/dEweTOB5gv — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 4, 2023

Pampa sold “Back it up, Terry!” t-shirts to help raise money and the parade appearance ended up being a huge victory for the Internet hero.

His family now has more than enough money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van that will get Terry to appointments and wherever else he needs to go to live his life.

As of Wednesday, Terry fans have raised over $78,000 of the $70,000 his mother, Annette Carter, was seeking to get that van. “(W)e never thought we would surpass our first goal,” Carter wrote on the GoFundMe.

Tuesday night, there was no need for Terry to back it up as he hit a computer button to start the Pampa, Texas fireworks show. The legend was plenty far enough back to avoid being hit with sparks sent flying as the show began.

Terry pushes a computer button that started the 2023 Pampa, Texas fireworks show. / Facebook Live

What a night it was for all involved in Pampa. Not only did they celebrate the independence of this great country. They also celebrated one of the greats of the Internet era who needed some help and locals stepped up.

Tuesday in Pampa was everything that makes this country so great: People coming together for each other.

HAPPY UPDATE: This 4th of July, local star Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!") was honored in the City of Pampa's annual 4th of July parade.



Meanwhile, his GoFundMe for a new wheelchair-accessible van has exceeded $70K in donations. Way to go! 👏https://t.co/ew8zeAp2jE pic.twitter.com/WLOXpQzbaB — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) July 4, 2023