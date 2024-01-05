Back Devils To Drop Blackhawks

Videos by OutKick

Blackhawks vs. Devils, 7:00 ET

It has been well documented by me that my hockey season hasn’t gone the way that I want it to. That doesn’t mean we stop trying or avoid plays in the games. In fact, I try to focus more time on hockey than some of the other sports because it is like a riddle I want to solve. Last season was either beginner’s luck or just easier. This one has been a struggle, but I’m going to keep trying and tonight I try in a game between the Blackhawks and Devils.

The Blackhawks don’t have much going for them this season with one major exception. They were able to get the #1 overall pick in the draft last season and took Connor Bedard. To this point in the season, he has been as good as advertised. He leads the team in both goals and assists and continues to make his presence felt when he is on the ice. Still, the team needs more than just Bedard to really make progress and start being a true hockey team. Both of their goalies have at least 12 losses on the season and neither of them is giving much confidence that they are the goalie of the future. Maybe it is that their defense is not good enough to stop anyone. The Devils like to play with some pace and that usually makes the defense suffer as they are constantly skating back and playing on their heels.

ST. LOUIS, MO – DECEMBER 23: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks scores a goal against Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues on December 23, 2023 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Devils had a nice campaign last year, but are somewhat stumbling this season. They are also led in goals, assists, and points by one guy, Jack Hughes. While Bedard is the entire team for the Blackhawks, Hughes at least has some help. The problem for the Devils is consistency. This season has been a series of ups and downs more than anything else. Since December 1st though, they’ve played some of their best hockey. Over the last month plus, they’ve gone 9-5. When they lose, it really isn’t pretty though. For those five losses, they’ve lost four of them by three or more goals. When they win it does seem to be a little more convincing as they have won four of them by at least two goals. They faced the Blackhawks earlier in the year and won 4-2. They had their goalie, Vitek Vanecek in net for that one. He faced 34 shots in the game and stopped 32 of them. It wasn’t a lack of offensive attack against him, it just was a good effort from the goalie and I think we will see another one from him tonight.

The Blackhawks are a team that will have to be reckoned with in the coming years, but right now they are just an average team. They aren’t doing enough well to consistently compete with some of the better teams. They aren’t that far off of what they had last season when they won the draft lottery. I’m taking the Devils in this one and going to take them on the puck line as I think they will win this game by two or more goals.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024