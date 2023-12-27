Back Cowboys To Cover Against Aggies

Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State, 9:00 ET

I went just 1-1 in the Bowl Games which isn’t exactly ideal, but it isn’t a disaster either. Today we get four more opportunities for games. There are also four more tomorrow, and another four Friday, so we get games galore! Bowl Season is always a fun one and this should be just as enjoyable as we march toward the official College Football playoff. Tonight, we get a game between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Texas A&M enters this game with a 7-5 record and are looking to close it out with a victory they can be proud of. To start the season, they beat a New Mexico team in convincing fashion then dropped a game to Miami in Miami. After reeling off three straight wins against teams that were good enough competition, they looked like they were in a groove. The problem is that after those games, they ran into Alabama and Tennessee. While the games were respectable losses, losing both by one score, it was clear that the Aggies aren’t quite where they need to be yet. Their other two losses came against Ole Miss and LSU. The Ole Miss game was once again a close contest, but the LSU game was a 12-point loss. All of this is to say that while the program may have a 7-5 record, they’ve at least remained competitive. The Aggies will be without some of their receivers in this game, but should have pretty much everyone else. Oklahoma State should be able to at least maintain the passing game of the Aggies now that their top receivers are out.

Texas A&M is the proud owner of an all-time stupid tweet after bragging about being 17-0 against in-state competition. (Credit: Getty Images)

Oklahoma State is likely the better team in this game and it doesn’t appear that anyone too big is going to miss this game. It originally looked as though Ollie Gordon would not be part of the game, but he is expected to suit up and the Aggies defense, like many, will struggle to stop the running back. This season, he racked up 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns this year. I expect another healthy dose of Gordon in this game. That always opens things up for the offense and will continue to do so here. It also makes life for quarterback Alan Bowman a lot easier. If the Aggies defense has to respect the run, that means the passing game should get a jolt. The biggest The Cowboys aren’t a great defense, but they are playing against the third-string quarterback from Texas A&M. He’s had a few starts so it isn’t like there is a shock or learning curve. But, without your best playmakers, he might not be as effective. This is essentially a home game for Texas A&M, but Oklahoma State should be used to playing in front of hostile crowds by now.

This is one of the tighter games on the board today, but I think the Cowboys have an edge in this one. They should be able to take down the victory and cover the short number. They have the more complete team and have the better playmakers. I don’t really think either team has an elite defense, so points shouldn’t be hard to come by, but I think the Cowboys have what it takes to stop the Aggies when needed and Texas A&M probably won’t have a good answer for Gordon. Take Oklahoma State -3.

