Back Cease and White Sox Over Webb

Giants vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

I wasn’t super happy with how yesterday went. You can call it a 1-2 or 1-3 day yesterday. It wasn’t that I had a losing day, those happen. It was how I lost some of those games that frustrated me. More than anything, I was frustrated by the Marlins. They did win the game, but didn’t cover the run line as there was only one run scored in the entire game as the Marlins won 1-0 behind Sandy Alcantara. Let’s get some better luck today.

The Giants are just 2-2 on the season, but their first game against the White Sox saw them break out the bats and murder the ball on their way to a 12-3 victory. I don’t expect that to be the norm for the Giants as I am not convinced they will be a very good baseball team this season. In fact, they’ve scored 19 runs this season, which isn’t bad for four games, but keep in mind, all of their runs have come in two games as they’ve been shut out twice already. Consistently inconsistent is a term you’ll see for the Giants this season. The Giants have their “Ace” going in this game. That guy would be Logan Webb. I’m not sure that he is a legitimate ace, but he did have a decent enough season last year. Over the season last year, he put up a 2.90 ERA and I’m sure the Giants expect him to continue improving this year. It wasn’t a pretty start to the season he allowed four earned runs over six innings. He did have to face a tough Yankees lineup, but it isn’t like the White Sox are a team of bums or something either.

Speaking of the White Sox, I expect big things from them this season. This team has all the talent in the world and should have more than enough to propel them to the division title. They, of course, already have injury issues as Eloy Jimenez was already placed on the 10-day injured list today. Their home opener wasn’t great, but they now get to turn the ball back over to their true Ace, Dylan Cease. At this point, Cease was a Cy Young finalist last season and already started the year on a high note against the Astros. In his last start, the right-hander was able to throw 6.1 innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits while striking out ten hitters. He hasn’t had to face a ton of the Giants hitters in his career, but he is 6-for-21 against them.

Cease will absolutely overpower the Giants hitters today. I’d expect another double-digit strikeout game from him, but I’d be a bit cautious as the Giants are more prone to contact than I’d say they are striking out. Either way, Cease is going to put the Sox in a spot to win this game and I’m backing the White Sox to win at a reasonable -130 for a pitcher of Cease’s caliber.

