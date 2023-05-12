Back Burnes And Brewers To Blow Out Royals

Videos by OutKick

Royals vs. Brewers, 8:10 ET

Yesterday was nice for us to pick up a win on the diamond and on the ice. Today we are going back to the same strategy and focusing on one baseball game and one NHL game. In this one, we will focus on the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers as they start a three-game set against one another. Let’s break this one down.

The Royals come into this game as one of the worst teams in all of baseball. Do they have hopes of turning it around? Not really. Do they have hopes of winning 63 games? Probably not. One good note for them of late is that they’ve won four of their past five games, including three against the consistently underperforming Chicago White Sox. They were only able to take one game from the Athletics though, the team that is likely to end as the worst in the Majors. Still, four wins in five games is nice, but the larger picture of that is that those four wins account for 33% of the wins the Royals have this season. Today they take on the Brewers with a reliever on the mound for them in Josh Taylor. So far, Taylor has been solid on the road with a 1.80 ERA, but he has allowed five earned runs over his last three appearances.

The Brewers get a chance to cool down the Royals tonight in Milwaukee. (Photo by MLB via Getty Images)

The Brewers started the season looking great but have stumbled a little bit lately as they’ve dropped eight of their past 10 contests. The pitching and defense are the biggest issues right now as they’ve allowed at least four runs to opponents in six of their past eight games. I’ve said for a while it isn’t the hitting that will guide the Brewers, so if the pitching goes, they will be very bad. One guy that they rely on to be great is Corbin Burnes. So far, he’s been good, but not exactly the Cy Young candidate he has been in past years. After two tough starts to begin the year, he has put together five straight starts of allowing two or fewer earned runs. That’s the Burnes they are accustomed to and the one they need if they hope to win.

I like a few things in this game, but will clarify my best bet at the end. I think the Brewers win this game by two or more runs. I don’t think the Royals and their bullpen will be able to be much of a fight against Burnes. I think the game likely stays under the total of 8.5 runs. It is juicy, but I also prefer the under 3.5 total runs for the Royals, and over 4.5 for the Brewers. To me, I think the best value is the Brewers -1.5 run line at -115. The other plays might be sprinkles.

