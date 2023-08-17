Back Burnes And Brewers Against Red-Hot Dodgers

Videos by OutKick

Brewers vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

It was a very nice day yesterday with two plus money (one was just even money for some) wins in our two games. Let’s see if we can keep it going here in a game between the Brewers and Dodgers. Two teams that are currently leading their divisions and could be headed for a playoff series together in just a couple of months.

The Brewers have had a pretty strange season, but seem to have a decent enough grasp on the division right now. They’ve been in first place for a few weeks at this point but just like the rest of the season, they have teams breathing down their necks trying to chase them down. Sure, the Brewers haven’t led the division all season, but they have been near the top almost all year. Now they are facing one of the hottest teams in baseball since the second half in the Dodgers. Tonight, they get the ace of their staff, Corbin Burnes to take the bump and try and slow down this great hitting Dodgers squad. Burnes is not having the best season of his career, but it is still a respectable one. His July was fabulous and made me think that he might be back on the right track. He had six quality starts, allowing just eight earned runs over 39 innings. He’s stumbled a bit in August as he has allowed seven earned runs over 11.2 innings, but the Brewers have at least won both of those games in extra innings. None of the Dodgers hitters have been overly impressive against Burnes.

PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 06: Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) prepares for play during the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks on April 6, 2023 at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How good have the Dodgers been in the second half of baseball? Well, they’ve gone 22-8 since the second half began. Currently, they are on a 10 game winning streak and have won 14 of their past 15 games. In fairness, the only series they’ve played against a team that is likely to make the playoffs during this stretch is the Brewers. Still, you can’t control you schedule, but you can kick the crap out of opponents that are worse than you and that is precisely what they have done. Now they have Lance Lynn going for them tonight. He came over at the trade deadline and it appears to be just what the doctor ordered for his terrible season. I don’t know if they fixed something with his mechanics or he is interested again after hating playing for the White Sox, but he has allowed just four earned runs over three games spanning 18 innings. Before coming to the Dodgers, he had 13 starts where he allowed at least four earned runs. Brewers hitters have been pretty solid overall against Lynn, hitting .295.

Did you ever watch Austin Powers? The scene when they are at the blackjack table and the villain has 17 and uses his x-ray vision or whatever to see the next card is a four. The dealer suggests he stays, but the villain says “I like to live dangerously.” Next, Austin gets five and he then decides to stay declaring he also likes to live dangerously. Why do I bring this up? I feel like I’m living dangerously by taking the Brewers through five in this game. Burnes is in the worse form, but I think if they have any chance to salvage the series, Burnes and the Brewers will win the game. I’ll try and get a bit of a safety net with a potential tie through five innings. Brewers first five +115.

