Back Broncos To Stop Dobbs And Vikings

Vikings vs. Broncos, 8:20 ET

We started the primetime week with the Bengals and Ravens and we end it with the Eagles and Chiefs. Those are some great matchups. The NFL, however, snuck a stinker in between the bread of this sandwich and gave us Vikings and Broncos tonight for Sunday Night Football. One of the reasons I write about these games so often, despite the quality of the teams is that they get the national attention and I want to help you all find an angle on the game to make it more interesting. I think I’ve found one for us.

The Vikings season was going down the tubes before Kirk Cousins was injured, but I think we can all agree, the hopes were completely dashed when he was out for the season. And then, Joshua Dobbs stepped in and said “Not so fast.” Last week he hooked up with TJ Hockenson for 11 of his 23 completions, 134 yards and one touchdown. This week, I think he can do the same against a Denver defense that is strong up front, but gives a bit of space for the middle of the field where Hockenson can roam. I don’t think, especially after two winning weeks, that anyone will take Dobbs lightly any longer. He has done a nice job of protecting the ball and not turned it over in the two games for the Vikings – that was a bit of the issue with the Cardinals last season. This is probably the biggest test for Dobbs and the Vikings. The Falcons aren’t a very good team, the Saints are an enigma, and the Broncos are on a bit of a heater. If the Vikings can get the ball moving on the ground, that might keep the Denver defense honest.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 12: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Broncos have to be one of the strangest teams or at least have one of the strangest seasons in football. They started the year looking like they couldn’t stop most college teams, and now they are on a three-game winning streak beating two teams back-to-back that are expected to be in contention for the AFC Championship. They allowed 70 points to the Dolphins in one game, and have allowed just 67 points to opponents over the past four weeks – those opponents: the Bills, the Packers, and the Chiefs, twice. The defense has really improved and it has been dramatic. I also think the offense looks a bit more fluid. Maybe it just took Russell Wilson a bit of time to get everything organized, but they are running and throwing the ball effectively. I wouldn’t call them dominant, but they are getting enough done to put themselves in situations where they can win. Perhaps most important is that they aren’t putting their defense in a bad situation. The Vikings aren’t a great defensive team, and I think the Broncos will have the edge on both sides of the ball.

Wilson should be able to pick apart the defense. I’m not going to say that he is going to just rack up the yards, but he should be able to get the Broncos into manageable situations. While Dobbs certainly has offensive weapons that can get open and help him in this game, I think the Broncos defense is just clicking. I don’t have a great read on the total in this game, but I think the Broncos make this game easy on themselves and win going away. I’m taking the Broncos -2.

