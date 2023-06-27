Back Brewers Against Struggling Mets

Videos by OutKick

Brewers vs. Mets, 7:10 ET

It is always nice to look at games and go “That line doesn’t make sense.” That’s what happened yesterday when I checked the White Sox vs. Angels. Neither team was playing great, and both pitchers were capable of pitching well. I took the under – in a year where I’ve been somewhat burned by unders – and it paid off literally and figuratively. I want to keep this rolling as we have a play in the Brewers vs. Mets tonight.

The Brewers are one of those teams that has to get absolutely everything they can out of the starting staff. If they can’t get that, their hitting will struggle to keep them in games. For the past few years, the staff, and bullpen for that matter, have been very solid. This year hasn’t been quite as successful for the pitching staff. The hitting hasn’t taken that step forward, and the pitching has regressed, but the Brewers are at least over .500 half-way through the year. Tonight, they have Julio Teheran taking the ball. He’s been in the rotation since the end of May and has been very strong for the Brewers. He has allowed just six earned runs over 35.1 innings. Mets hitters have been solid against Teheran as they have 21 hits over 71 at-bats. But, I do think that Teheran is pitching better than he ever has before, with maybe the exception of one or two years with Atlanta.

The Mets have the highest payroll, but also the biggest disappointment this season. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets have the highest payroll in all of Major League Baseball. Let me put that differently, they have the highest payroll in the HISTORY of Major League Baseball. What have they got to show for all of that money spent on the season? They currently are in fourth place in the division and are eight games under .500 for the season. Not only have they been terrible this season, they’ve had a terrible June overall. They’ve lost four of their past five games, five of their past six, seven of their past nine, and on the month are just 6-16. Maybe it is a bad month and they will snap out of it. They lost yesterday with their Ace, Justin Verlander, on the hill to the Brewers, and now need to bounce back in the second game of the four-game set. They have David Peterson on the hill and he has struggled this season with 35 earned runs allowed over 39 innings. He’s allowed at least four earned runs in five straight and six of the past seven starts.

So, let me get this straight, the Brewers are +130 today against the Mets, a team that has played terribly lately and have a starting pitcher that has been awful this season. As I said yesterday, that line doesn’t make sense. I think the Brewers win the game, but I will take the draw and sacrifice the five centers. Brewers through five at +125.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024