Back Blue Jays In Final Game Against Guardians

Blue Jays vs. Guardians, 1:10 ET

Yesterday I shared two plays in baseball and went 1-1 once again. Both were plus money plays so we were able to get a very small profit for the day. I even wrote in the piece that lost (the Padres losing to the Mariners) that I was either going to be wrong about the Padres winning or they would win by multiple runs. The Mariners ended up winning 6-1. Today is a new day and we have a rather short slate as we put a play on the Blue Jays vs. the Guardians.

The Blue Jays have the fifth-best record in the American League and are the owners of the third Wild Card spot right now. They are having a great season and would have roughly a five-game lead in the American League Central. Unfortunately, they are six games back within their own division. This team has the potential to do some damage in the playoffs, but they need to get a chance. As it stands now, they control their own destiny. They probably need one or two pitchers to step up their game a bit so that they can have a real impact in the playoffs or to solidify some of the games in between their top pitchers starting. Alek Manoah is the number one candidate that needs to improve. Manoah was awesome last year, and he has been terrible this season. He has been somewhat reasonable over his last five starts. He has two quality starts in his last five outings, including his last game where he threw 6.2 innings and allowed three earned runs. He has been better on the road than he has been at home this year as well.

The Blue Jays look to steal the series from the Guardians. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Guardians gave up on their season which makes very little sense to me considering they were so close to the top spot in the division. Cleveland traded away some of their better players and legitimately still have a chance, but it does seem like they just decided to give up. I am interested to see if they can do something with today’s starter Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard had a great career with New York and then got injured and really couldn’t recapture that magic he once had. He went to the Los Angeles Angels last year and was great when pitching in LA, but outside of those starts, he sucked. He was traded to the Phillies and made the World Series with them, but wasn’t exactly a reason for it. This season he started with the Dodgers and was better at home, but not really a quality starter. He has made two starts with the Guardians right now. Against the Astros, he was great, going 5.1 innings and allowing just one earned run. Then against the White Sox, he allowed five earned runs over six innings. There are only a couple of Blue Jays with experience against Syndergaard. Paul DeJong has been very good against him and Brandon Belt has been terrible.

The game today features two pitchers that can be very hittable. It is getaway day and it is an early game which usually leads to an under. This has been an extremely low-scoring series. There have been just six runs scored over three games, including just one run scored in the past two games. I can’t confidently play the under with these two pitchers on the mound. I am instead playing the Blue Jays to win the game. They’ve been playing better baseball lately and I think Manoah is probably better than Syndergaard right now. I’ll take Toronto today.

