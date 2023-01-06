Back Blackhawks in Battle of Bottom Feeders

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks, 8:30 ET

I’m going to be as up-front about this as possible. I’m not a hockey expert. I’m not even really a super huge hockey fan. I like it during the playoffs, but it runs at the same time as my favorite – the NBA – so I follow it very little. I’ve been lucky enough to be around people that like it quite a bit and are really good handicappers at it, so I have learned some things. So, periodically, I will take a shot on some games and I’m going to share those with the Outkick readers. It is very possible that this blows up in my face, so fade or follow at your own risk.

The Coyotes are not a very good hockey team with a 13-19-5 record on the season. For those that are unfamiliar, that third number (the 5) refers to overtime losses. They have played what seems like an absurd amount of road games already at 25 contests on the road in only 37 on the season. So much of the game revolves around the goalie and who is minding the net. This one should be no different. The Coyotes have struggled this season and it doesn’t seem to be much better with Connor Ingram between the pipes tonight. On the season, he has allowed 4.24 goals per game and is just 2-7-1. He is just 1-0 at home but on the road, 1-7-1. They are giving him a nice matchup against the worst team in hockey. Putting a guy that allows over four goals per game against a team that only scores slightly above two goals per game provides a lot of opportunity here for Ingram to succeed – or show he is not very good.

The Blackhawks used to be a powerhouse of the NHL. Trades and salary cap moves have forced them to get creative and ultimately now look like the garbage team they are. They still have Patrick Kane leading the way and being an offensive difference-maker, but that’s about it. Jonathan Toews is playing well after missing time over the past few seasons, and Max Domi looks like a nice contributor. But, this also looks like a season that they want to tank so they can get Connor Bedard. This is a game that they should be able to win, especially at home, but do they really want to? I think they do. They are a pathetic 1-9-0 in their last 10 games and they are still professional athletes. They’ve lost five in a row and are just 3-22 over their last 25 games. It looks like they are having Alex Stalock in goal tonight and he’s been solid with a 2.77 goals against average. The Coyotes aren’t exactly offensive darlings here.

I like the Blackhawks to win this game. Right now it is listed as a coinflip at -110. I will take them to win it (that includes the shootout or overtime if needed). I like Stalock better than Ingram, and think this is just the right spot for the Blackhawks. If the goalies change, my pick might as well, but this is one area to back the bad Blackhawks.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024